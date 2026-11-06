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Fruitport volleyball team stunned by Allendale in three sets in Division 2 district championship match
By Andrew Johnson/MuskegonSports.com,9 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS – Sometimes in sports you just run into an opponent that plays an excellent game, and there’s nothing you can do to slow them down. That was the case for the Fruitport volleyball team, which ended another great season with a stunning and disappointing loss to Allendale on Thursday night in the Division 2 district championship game at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian High School.