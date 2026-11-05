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Redlands Unified outlines reading and math changes as test scores remain stalled
By Stephanie Hastings Miranda,6 days ago
REDLANDS, Calif. — Redlands Unified is investing in phonics instruction, teacher training and changes to math instruction as it works to improve stagnant test scores, but officials say the full effect of its early literacy efforts is still several years away. In written responses to Community Forward Redlands, the...
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