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A SEMA Booth in Las Vegas Is Showing a $549,900 Carbon Shelby GT500CR. Two Real 1967 GT500s Cost $336,000 in Good Shape
By Eve Nowell,4 days ago
You could buy two real 1967 Shelby GT500s for less than the starting price of Classic Recreations’ carbon-bodied version, and you’d probably have money left over for a spare 428 big-block. No insult intended. Two at Hagerty’s $168,000 “Good” figure is $336,000, and the Carbon starts at $549,900. That’s the first thing to know about the car that turned up this week at FuelTech’s SEMA booth in Las Vegas.