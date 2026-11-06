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Bill the Dog, an illustrated book that puts its paws on silly and runs
8 days ago
This one’s for all of the kids who ever had a pet growing up, especially a dog. If Bill the Dog was a song being dedicated on the radio, that’s how the presenter would introduce it. However, Bill the Dog is a children’s illustrated book about a dog who feels like he’s a bad dog. Is there such a thing as a bad dog? And if there were such a thing as a bad dog, would the dog have guilty feelings about it?