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Yara and Mosaic settle November ammonia contract at $645 a tonne
7 days ago
The November ammonia contract between Yara and Mosaic settled at USD 645 per metric ton CFR Tampa, up USD 95 from October, according to a weekly market report. Rising European natural gas prices and curtailed regional production drove the increase. Northwest European ammonia is at USD 710 to 730 per ton CFR, while Chinese export ammonia trades at USD 510 to 535 FOB. Indian buyers are resisting prices above USD 520 CFR.