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Joe Gibbs Racing Wants Spire Bound by an Injunction That Covers Only Gabehart. The Judge Hasn’t Ruled, and Trial Starts Feb. 1
By Kyle Matthews,7 days ago
Joe Gibbs Racing wants a judge to hold Chris Gabehart in contempt and bind Spire Motorsports to an injunction that so far covers only him. U.S. District Judge Susan Rodriguez heard arguments in mid-October and, according to RACER, did not rule from the bench. NASCAR’s championship race is Nov. 8 at Homestead-Miami. This fight has until at least Feb. 1, when trial starts.