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More Than Books: Scranton Library by the Numbers
By Allison Murphy Scranton Library Director,2 days ago
Every year, public libraries across Connecticut complete an annual report required by the Connecticut State Library. The report collects data from all 190 public libraries in the state, providing a way to compare and share information about everything from the number of books in a library and the hours it is open to the number of programs offered and whether the building is wheelchair accessible.