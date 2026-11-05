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Price Declines, Easing Monthly Payments Offer Buyers Some Relief
By Demetria C. Lester,6 days ago
According to a new Redfin report, U.S. home sale prices declined year-over-year for the third consecutive week. The median home sale price stood at $388,604, a 0.4% decrease from a year earlier. This was the third consecutive week of falling prices, following three years of increases. Monthly payments fell to their lowest level in five weeks. The median monthly mortgage payment was $2,777, down from an early-October peak of $2,811. Costs eased as mortgage rates and sale prices gradually declined.