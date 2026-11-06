undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stevens receives nearly $500,000 grant to support student mental health
9 days ago
To better support student mental health, Stevens Institute of Technology has received a federal grant totaling nearly $500,000 over the course of four years. Awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an agency under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the grant will fund initiatives aimed at improving mental health awareness, expanding student support, and increasing faculty involvement.