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Long live art
9 days ago
Being an art major at a tech school has its hosts of challenges. No options at the “all-industries” career fair, being asked “Why are you here?” once a week, and consistent reminders that my major is so much easier than anyone who has to take thermodynamics are all fun things to hear on a weekly basis, but none of that really matters to what this is about. As someone who is both studying the arts and hoping to one day have a career in the arts, it is infuriating to see so many of my peers using generative AI for the most trivial of things.