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Stevens’ draft Strategic Plan revision addresses AI and academic integrity
9 days ago
As AI tools grow more capable of completing traditional assignments, institutions are seeking methods to integrate technology while maintaining critical thinking, independent learning, and meaningful student engagement. On October 27, Stevens Institute of Technology President Nariman Farvardin released a draft midpoint revision of the university’s ten-year strategic plan, “Stevens 2032: Inspired by Humanity, Powered by Technology,” outlining institutional priorities for the 2027–2032 period.