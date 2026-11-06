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ABET and what it means for you
9 days ago
It’s accreditation season. Anyone who has an ear to the academic world has likely heard the word accreditation thrown around a few times these past few months, specifically in relation to the Middle States. However, what if I told you there was a second, perhaps lesser-known accreditation institution preparing for its visit to our university? Known as the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), this organization is responsible for the certification of the engineering curriculum.