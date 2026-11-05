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The Lagrant Foundation launches Audra and Jim Weiss Healthcare Communications Fellowship
By Jeremy Sodergren,3 days ago
The Lagrant Foundation has launched the Audra and Jim Weiss Healthcare Communications Fellowship, a three-year $150,000 total commitment from The Weiss Family Trust. The initiative targets undergraduate and graduate students, as well as recent graduates seeking entry into healthcare PR, comms and marketing. Each year, fellows will be placed with participating employers where they will gain experience in a variety of healthcare communications disciplines, the foundation said in a statement.