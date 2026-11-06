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VAC-U-MAX Offering Pre-Engineered Vacuum Conveying Solutions
By Jim Callari,8 days ago
Available in 1500 and 3500 configurations, the Signature Series from VAC-U-MAX is a pre-engineered vacuum conveying system designed to streamline the transfer of powders, pellets, flakes, fibers and other bulk materials. Systems provide conveying rates ranging from small ingredient quantities to 3,500 lbs/hr (1,600 kg/hr), accommodating material-transfer requirements throughout compounding, resin manufacturing, extrusion and other related processing operations.