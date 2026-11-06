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Mokon’s Hydrotherm and Duratherm TCUs Integrate PLC Controls
By Edited by:,8 days ago
Circulating liquid temperature control systems supplier Mokon announced the integration of programmable logic controllers (PLC) across its Hydrotherm and Duratherm temperature control units (TCU). Offered as a standard feature, the PLCs will provide users with improved control, greater flexibility and a more intuitive operating experience, according to Mokon. Designed for...