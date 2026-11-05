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MVNU to present 58th annual Handel’s Messiah
By Joe HuddlestonCommunications Manager,4 days ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Mount Vernon Nazarene University is proud to announce its 58th annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. in the R.R. Hodges Chapel-Auditorium and Fine Arts Center. The concert will feature the 140-voice MVNU Choral Union, which brings together MVNU’s combined choirs, faculty, staff, alumni and community singers, along with a chamber orchestra. Dr. Robert Tocheff, a 1972 MVNU alumnus and Professor Emeritus of Music, will conduct the performance for the 36th year.