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Golden Eagles Men's Cross Country Heading to the NSIC Championship
By Kieran Lang, CommunicationsMarketing Assistant,4 days ago
Crookston, Minn. - The Golden Eagles will be in Sioux Falls, South Dakota this Saturday for the NSIC Championship. They have had an incredible season so far, finishing in 12th, 10th, third and fourth through the first four races. They will now head to the NSIC Championship with a goal of setting a new record for highest finish at this race, which is currently last year where the Golden Eagles finished in fifth out of 14 competing teams.