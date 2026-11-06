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MSU Women’s Tennis Hosting Michigan State Classic This Weekend
9 days ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's tennis team is set to host its second home fall tournament, opening this weekend with the Michigan State Classic, presented by Auto-Owner's Insurance, Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8. All matches will take place on the MSU Indoor Tennis Courts starting at 10 a.m. While the schedule is subject to change, all tournament days will contain both singles and doubles matches from all teams.