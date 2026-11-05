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Mohawk Valley Initiatives Receive DEC Advancing Forest Markets Grants to support Tree Nursery and Forest Product Markets
3 days ago
DEC Funding Bolsters Reforestation Efforts, Strengthens New York State’s Forest Product Industry, Increases Forest Resilience and Climate Mitigation, and Contributes to the 25 Million Trees Initiative. Mohawk Valley Advancing Forest Markets Grant Awardees. Herkimer County. Van Slyke House, $340,056: The grant supports increased production of tree seeds and tree...