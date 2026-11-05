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Shared Ground: Redefining Residential Landscape
By Damian Holmes,6 days ago
Located within the dense urban fabric of Linkou, New Taipei City, Shared Ground redefines the boundary between private residential development and the public realm. In an urban district increasingly defined by high-rise residential towers and rigid spatial division, the project transforms a former brownfield site into a vibrant, fully accessible ground plane. Rather than adopting the conventional real estate approach of creating a gated residential enclave bounded by defensive perimeter walls and heavy concrete structures, Shared Ground returns its site footprint to the city.