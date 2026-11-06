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TribLIVE examines a ‘Constitution Under Construction’
By Luis Fábregas, editor, TribLIVE,9 days ago
Lori Falce set out at the beginning of 2026 to remind her readers what the U.S. Constitution is all about. She wanted to have something special to offer to TribLIVE’s opinion page that marked the country’s 250th anniversary. Granted, the Constitution came several years after the Declaration of Independence, but the document is the bedrock that supports all the laws of the land. It established the structure and powers of a federal government.