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Michigan Local Food Systems Conference Interest Form
4 days ago
The MIFMA Conference is changing, and we need your feedback!. Our vision for this event is to begin breaking down the siloed nature of food systems work in Michigan and bring people together to collaborate, align support, and advocate with and for one another. Attendees of this event may include service providers, community-driven marketplace operators, farmers, and advocates.