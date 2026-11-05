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ID-Pal brings biometric identity verification to ThirdEye’s AML platform
By Lu-Hai Liang,4 days ago
ID-Pal has partnered with anti-money laundering (AML) technology provider ThirdEye to integrate biometric identity and business verification into its platform for financial institutions in Australia and New Zealand. ID-Pal’s AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) technology will provide document authentication, biometric identity verification and address checks...
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