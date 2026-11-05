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How Peter Copping is rebuilding Parisian couture house Lanvin: ‘It’s about the process’
By Steve Pruitt (Merchandise Planning),5 days ago
After a period of instability, Lanvin finds itself on firmer ground under artistic director Peter Copping, who is transforming the French house’s fortunes through patience, process, period research and paillettes. ‘I think they wanted a good, solid designer who would bring stability,’ says Peter Copping when asked why he...