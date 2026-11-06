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Ravens S Kyle Hamilton exits Jaguars game with hip injury
By Jack Baer via Yahoo Sports,,9 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens were getting blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose defense was slowly suffocating an offense led by a third-string, undrafted rookie quarterback. And then things got worse. Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton was ruled out for the rest of the game, a 33-10 Jaguars win, with a hip injury in the third quarter. He was later seen standing on the sideline, which could be a hopeful sign that the Ravens didn’t lose the best defensive player only a few days after losing Lamar Jackson. It’s unclear when exactly Hamilton sustained the injury, but Jonas Shaffer of the...