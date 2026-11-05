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Angel City FC Signs U.S. U-17 Youth National Team Star Maddie DiMaria
By Angel City,5 days ago
17-year-old 2026 Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year joins Angel City following record-setting performance with the U.S. Under-17 Women’s National Team. LOS ANGELES (Nov. 5, 2026) – Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that it has signed 17-year-old U.S. U-17 Youth National Team star forward Maddie DiMaria through 2030. DiMaria signed with the club prior to her historic performance at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, scoring 12 goals, the most by a U.S. player at any level in a single FIFA Women’s World Cup. The two-time Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year (2024 and 2026) and 2026 Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year surpassed the previous U.S. mark of 10 goals, set at the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991.
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