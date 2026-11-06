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Two Point Hospital: Full Health Collection sees physical Switch 2 release today
9 days ago
Behold the Full Health Collection, bringing you Two Point Hospital and ALL the DLC in one easy to swallow bundle! This complete collection of DLCs offers you a wealth of new locations, new hospitals, new items, new gameplay and more! The Full Health Collection is launching physically on Switch 2 today. The title was already released digitally a few weeks back.