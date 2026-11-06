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Collingswood Special Counsel: ‘No Definitive Determination’ on CFA Conflict of Interest
9 days ago
Questions about the future of the Scottish Rite have divided the borough government over questions about the formation of its management entity, the Collingswood Foundation for the Arts. A special counsel found no evidence that Collingswood Commissioner Jim Maley, who heads the foundation, has been conflicted in his governmental role by that secondary responsibility. Sign in or subscribe to continue reading…