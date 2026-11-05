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CAIR suspends Florida operations following state domestic terror designation
By Jessica Russak-Hoffman,7 days ago
The Council on American-Islamic Relations has suspended operations in Florida as the state’s designation of the group as a domestic terrorist organization takes effect. The announcement came on Thursday, a day after Chief U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor of the Northern District of Florida declined to block the designation. Winsor granted CAIR limited relief, however, allowing the organization to continue receiving legal services while its federal lawsuit proceeds.