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Palm Beach Improv brings new stage for comedy to Wellington
9 days ago
Palm Beach Improv is settling into its new Wellington home with a lineup that brings television favorites, podcast personalities and rising comedy stars to the stage. The club operated at CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach for more than two decades before closing in 2023 for redevelopment. Its new home at The Mall at Wellington Green, 10300 Forest Hill Blvd., is on the upper level near CMX Cinemas with a 450-seat showroom.
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