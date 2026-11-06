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Sunset Polo Fall Series brings Saturday matches to Loxahatchee
9 days ago
Beldi Polo Club in Loxahatchee is holding its Sunset Polo Fall Series on Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m. through Nov. 21. The club is at 14563 North Road. Admission is free. Combining polo matches with music, food and cocktails, the series offers an opportunity to experience one of Palm Beach County’s signature equestrian sports in a relaxed setting as the sun goes down.