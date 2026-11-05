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Sip, ¡SALUD! And Soul
By Vanessa Nino,7 days ago
Jadyn Salud, barista and brother of owner Camille Salud making drinks. Photo by Vanessa Nino. ¡SALUD! Coffee Co. is redefining what it means to be a downtown Long Beach coffee bar. Located at 320 Pine Ave, on the fourth floor of Gallerié 400, ¡SALUD! is not a typical street-front cafe. Instead, it operates as a resident coffee bar for a more intentional, cozy ambiance that requires a door code. This business model works by making morning coffee feel special.