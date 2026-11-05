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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Takeoff Murder Trial, Halle Berry’s Legal Battle
By Dominique Da Diva,6 days ago
The murder trial involving the death of Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been postponed until 2027, nearly four years after the rapper was fatally shot in Houston. Jury selection was originally expected to begin this week, but the proceedings have been pushed back. Patrick Xavier Clark, the man charged in connection with Takeoff’s death, continues to maintain his innocence.