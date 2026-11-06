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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 "Season 1" and Warzone soldier onto Switch 2 today
9 days ago
While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 already released on Switch 2 Oct. 23rd, 2026, today brings even more exciting content for Nintendo fans. As of today, Modern Warfare 4 players will be able to enjoy the kickoff of Season 1, complete with free content, but that’s not all. Also arriving on Switch 2 for the very first time is Call of Duty: Warzone.