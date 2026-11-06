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Nintendo president details how the company plans to continue fostering unique, creative content by strengthening development and more
8 days ago
Following Nintendo’s most recent financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has spoke at length about how Nintendo works to ensure that they can continue producing content that is worthy of their history and name. Furukawa says that the assets Nintendo holds, including cash and deposits, are an important foundation...