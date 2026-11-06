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Nintendo explains how their environmental, social, and governance initiative helps them put smiles on faces
8 days ago
At Nintendo’s latest financial briefing, president Shuntaro Furukawa said a line we’ve heard the company share many times over the years. Furukawa says Nintendo aims to put smiles on the faces of everyone Nintendo touches. Through ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives that are uniquely Nintendo, the company will continue contributing to people’s lives, society, and the environment worldwide.