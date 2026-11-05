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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Historic Wins in D.C. and Virginia
By Dominique Da Diva,5 days ago
The 2026 midterm elections brought major political developments across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, with voters weighing in on leadership changes and constitutional protections. In Virginia, voters approved constitutional amendments addressing reproductive freedom and the restoration of voting rights for people convicted of felonies. The reproductive freedom measure establishes protections...
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