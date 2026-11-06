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Pretty Girls Game Collection V 5 sees physical Switch release today
9 days ago
Pretty Girls Game Collection V 5, the latest entry in the popular compilation series, brings together four fan-favorite Pretty Girls titles in one value-packed retail release, offering players a diverse selection of puzzle and casual gameplay experiences paired with the charming anime-style presentation that fans have come to expect from the franchise. This title is seeing physical release today.