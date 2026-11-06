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Aitkin Football Shuts Out Moose Lake/Willow River for 1st Section Title in 44 Years
9 days ago
In Section 7AA football, 1-seeded Aitkin looked to end a 44-year state tournament drought as they hosted the five-time reigning section champs Moose Lake/Willow River. Facing up in the second half, the Gobblers’ Parker Fulton powers through multiple Rebels and into the end zone to break the scoreless stalemate. In the fourth quarter, Aitkin was on the doorstep again when Eli McNevin got the touchdown.
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