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Clearbrook-Gonvick Football Downs Blackduck, Earning 1st Trip to State Since 1995
9 days ago
The Section 6 9-Player football championship on Thursday featured two teams, Clearbrook-Gonvick and Blackduck, that have been knocking on the door. The Bears had reached the section semifinals five of the previous six years, including a championship appearance in 2023, while the Drakes had played in the semis four of the last six years and in the section final in 2022.