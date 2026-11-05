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Polygon Proposes a Hard Fork to Return 70 Million Frozen POL to Binance and Polymarket
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,7 days ago
Polygon's governance forum is weighing a proposal to hard fork the Polygon PoS network and move about 70.49 million POL out of five attacker-controlled addresses, crediting the tokens to recovery wallets controlled by Binance and Polymarket. The funds were taken in the two companies' separate security incidents on October 29 and 30 and have been stuck since Polygon's block producers blocked the addresses.