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It’s District Football Playoff Time as West Platte Travels to Brookfield in Class 2 District 8 Semifinal Playoffs! Join Us at 6:15 for Pregame and Coach Show, Kickoff at 7:00 pm! Join Us on MSHSAA.tv Through Direct Links Below!
9 days ago
Total Broadcast Sponsors: Bank of Weston, Norman Landcraft, and. Total Audio Sponsors: Bartee Law Firm, ReeseNichols Weston Bend, Attic Storage, Tin Kitchen, Hiatt Auctions, Manor Oak Fragrances, B3 Motors, Tin Kitchen, Stone Canyon Pizza, 640 Pizza & Pints, and Weston Orchard & Vineyard. West Platte Travels to Brookfield on Friday...