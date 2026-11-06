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It’s District Football Playoff Time as West Platte Travels to Brookfield in Class 2 District 8 Semifinal Playoffs! Join Us at 6:15 for Pregame and Coach Show, Kickoff at 7:00 pm! Join Us on MSHSAA.tv Through Direct Links Below!

9 days ago
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