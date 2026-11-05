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Hong Kong Passes Crypto Tax Reporting Law, Putting Exchanges on a 2027 Clock
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,7 days ago
Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Wednesday passed the bill that brings the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) into the city's tax law. Crypto exchanges, brokers, dealers and crypto ATM operators with a Hong Kong connection will have to identify where their customers pay tax and report their trading to the Inland Revenue Department, which will then send that information to tax authorities abroad.