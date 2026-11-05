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Binance and Deribit Revoke SignalPlus API Keys Over a Potential Security Issue
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,2 days ago
Binance said on Thursday that it revoked all API keys connected to SignalPlus, a trading platform, after SignalPlus reported a potential security issue. Deribit, another exchange, had acted earlier, according to Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao. Binance said its own systems and customer funds were not affected. Neither the nature of the issue nor the number of affected accounts has been disclosed.