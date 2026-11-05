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G.I. mayor candidates Jimmy Reed, Ryan O’Neill waiting for final Hall County election results to be released after Nov. 16 canvassing board meeting
By Carol Bryant,7 days ago
GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island mayor candidates Jimmy Reed and Ryan O’Neill are waiting for the final Hall County election results to be released after the Nov. 16 canvassing board meeting. “It ain’t over till it’s over” is a famous phrase attributed to New York Yankees player and...