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New Open Custody Network Lets Traders Bypass Exchange Asset Control, Bitget Says
7 days ago
The exchange's new network lets users trade without moving funds onto its platform, with banks positioned as potential custody partners. Bitget has introduced the Open Custody Network, a new infrastructure layer that separates trading activity from asset custody. The system allows users to place trades on Bitget without first depositing funds directly into the exchange's own wallets. Instead, assets can remain with third-party custodians while still being used for trading on the platform.