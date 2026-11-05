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Wrestling's Brian Smith Outlines Succession Plan; Maple to Take Over at Season's End
7 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. – After nearly three decades leading Mizzou Wrestling, head coach Brian Smith announced that the 2026-27 season will be his final at the helm of the Tigers. Smith will retire following his 29th season leading the program, leaving behind a legacy that has helped establish Tiger Style as one of the nation's premier collegiate wrestling programs.