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Tributaries® Introduces New Locking Spade Lug for More Secure Amplifier and Loudspeaker Connections
By Secrets,6 days ago
New Spade Design Helps Resist Vibration-Induced Loosening and Maintain Connection Integrity. Orlando, Florida — November 5, 2026 — Tributaries® today introduced its new Locking Spade Lug, engineered to provide a more secure, reliable connection between Tributaries speaker cables and loudspeaker and amplifier binding posts. Audio enthusiasts often...