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Volumio unveils Nova, a redesigned listening experience
By Secrets,6 days ago
Nova is the completely new interface for the Volumio player, which brings faster performance, smarter search and a more personalised listening experience. Florence, Italy. 4 November 2026 – Volumio, the leading audio software platform for music streaming and playback, today announced the launch of Nova, a completely redesigned interface that makes discovering, accessing and enjoying music simpler, faster and more intuitive.