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Troupe Vertigo Flips Into Thousand Oaks and Camarillo With New West Symphony
By Sean Steinmetz,6 days ago
Acrobats, jugglers and hand balancers are about to share the stage with a full symphony orchestra in Ventura County this weekend, as Troupe Vertigo joins New West Symphony for two performances of Symphony Goes to Cirque. The Los Angeles-based circus-inspired dance ensemble will perform Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks and Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo.